One Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Customs House In Yobe

One operative, Usman Gombe, was killed when suspected Boko Haram rebels stormed a Nigeria Customs Service office in Geidam town, Geidam LGA, Yobe State.

Around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, the rebels reportedly broke into the Customs office on Maine Soroa Road in a Volkswagen Golf and a Land Rover and began firing.

A source privy to the development said the assailants also burnt down the Customs patrol van, a generator, and part of the office building.

“They struck when they were sure the Customs officers had retired home. Panicked by the rain of bullets, the officers scampered for safety; some escaped through the gate, while others scaled the fence.

“Unfortunately, one of the officers, Usman Gombe, was shot dead while attempting to climb the fence,”

READ ALSO:

“This is the second time the Boko Haram insurgents are killing Customs officers. Last month, an officer, Babalola, and his junior officer were abducted and later killed by the insurgents,” the source said.

The town’s residents revealed that there has been an upsurge in Boko Haram terrorist activity lately on the outskirts of Geidam.

“They collect taxes from farmers and herdsmen a few kilometres from the town, and nobody is doing anything.

“Instead, the security operatives have relocated over 17 checkpoints into the town where they also taxed traders that brought goods through the same route. We are in difficult condition in this town,” one of the traders alleged.