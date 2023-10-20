One Killed As 40ft Trailer Brake Fails In Onitsha

A middle-aged female pedestrian lost her life on Thursday along the Ezeiweka section of the Onitsha-Owerri Road when a 40-foot trailer, which had a malfunctioning brake system crushed him to death.

The tragic incident was confirmed by the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, Adeoye Irelewuyi on Friday, October 20 in Akwa.

He said, according to eyewitnesses, the trailer was parked while goods were being offloaded from its container and all of a sudden, it rolled off without the driver inside. It hit and trapped the woman.

“The FRSC rescue team from Upper-Iweka Outpost with the Awada Police team made efforts to get a crane to lift the 40-feet container, but the trapped victim was already dead.

“And as of this morning, we are still making efforts to clear the obstruction and ensure free traffic flow,” he said.

While condoling with the family of the dead, the sector commander warned motorists to desist from disobeying traffic regulations.

“Adhere to minimum safety standards with regular maintenance of your vehicles to avert this kind of crash.

“Drive to save your life and the lives of others on the road,” he said.