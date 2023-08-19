One Killed, Another Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Delta

One reportedly killed another injured in a hit-and-run accident that occurred at the Okuokoko community in the Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.
According to the reports, the incident happened at about 7:30 pm on Friday, August 18, at Jesu-Ovie junction in Okpe LGA of the state.
An eyewitness account who spoke under the condition of anonymity said the victim, who goes by “Baba,” was hit and ran by a white Lexus as he crossed the street, causing his head to break open.
The hit-and-run vehicle also injured another person who was coming down from his vehicle parked by the side of the road.
Correspondingly, Evang. Believe Otatohwoma, the President-General of the Okuokoko community, expressed sadness about the changes in his conversation with newsmen.
He described it as a big loss to the family of the deceased and the entire community.