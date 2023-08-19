One Killed, Another Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Delta

One reportedly killed another injured in a hit-and-run accident that occurred at the Okuokoko community in the Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to the reports, the incident happened at about 7:30 pm on Friday, August 18, at Jesu-Ovie junction in Okpe LGA of the state.

An eyewitness account who spoke under the condition of anonymity said the victim, who goes by “Baba,” was hit and ran by a white Lexus as he crossed the street, causing his head to break open.

The hit-and-run vehicle also injured another person who was coming down from his vehicle parked by the side of the road.

The source, however, said that the injured man has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Correspondingly, Evang. Believe Otatohwoma, the President-General of the Okuokoko community, expressed sadness about the changes in his conversation with newsmen.

He described it as a big loss to the family of the deceased and the entire community.