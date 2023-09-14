One Killed, 5 Injured As ISWAP Terrorists, Troops Clash In Borno

Nigerian Army troops, 5 Brigade Operation Hadin Kai on Wednesday escaped a planned ambush by terrorists of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) in Borno State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred when a passenger vehicle accidentally triggered a roadside Improvised Explosive Device (IED) ambush on KARETO Road in the Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State sometime during the week.

There was speculation that the IED had been strategically placed on the route by ISWAP fighters with the intention of luring troops into an ambush, possibly followed by a gun attack.

According to the reports, one passenger lost their life, and five others suffered various degrees of injuries, with the commuter vehicle also sustaining damage.

READ ALSO:

However, the troops from the 5 Brigade Operation Hadin Kai carried out combat clearance patrols to the location, successfully securing the area. They subsequently evacuated the deceased individual and the injured to Gubio Town.

Before recovering the victims of the ambush, the troops were reportedly engaged in a gunfire exchange with the terrorists who were lurking in the vicinity.

Casualties are unascertained as the terrorist fled the scene on one xGT and several motorcycles.