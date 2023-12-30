One Killed, 4 Injured As Car Rammed Into Towing Vehicle In Ogun

One person has been confirmed dead while four others sustained varying degrees of injury in an accident along the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode expressway.

The accident occurred at 11. am around Ajede junction of the highway on Saturday.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Okpe explained that the accident involved six persons – three male and three female adults.

According to her, the accident involved a Toyota Sienna car with registration number, FKJ 551 FE and a towing jeep, marked, BDG 733 GH.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control and the Sienna car collided with the towing vehicle parked on the hard shoulder of the road, killing the driver of the towing vehicle.

“The rescue operation was carried out by FRSC operatives, Trace and Nigeria Police Force MTD Ogbere.

“The injured victims were taken to Ronna Hospital Ijebu-Ode while the corpse of the victim was deposited at the General Hospital morgue, Ijebu-Ode”, Okpe said.

She advised motorists to obey simple traffic rules and consider other road users while driving.