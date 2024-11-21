One Killed, 3 Injured As Soldier, Police Clash In Ebonyi

Share

A middle aged man, described as a labourer, was yesterday allegedly shot dead by operatives of the Ebonyi State Police Command, while three persons sustained various degrees of injuries because of a clash between a soldier and the operatives.

The incident occurred at Ugwuechara area of the Enugu/Abakaliki Express – way when the police team stopped a bike man alleged to be a soldier and wanted to confiscate his motorcycle. Findings revealed that in the process, one by-stander and three others sustained injuries, when the soldier and the crack team were scuffling for the bike.

Confirming the incident, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Police, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, said that both the police man and the soldier are in police custody, while investigation has been launched on the incident. “Police men on stop and search, stopped the pur- ported soldier at that time, wanted to search him, he refused and there was scuffle between them.

“The soldier was trying to disarm one of the police operatives, then the bullet went off and hit a by-stander, it is not as if they just opened fire on innocent by-stander, just that during the scuffle, bullet went off and hit a stander.”

The Commissioner disclosed that the three injured persons were responding to treatment in a hospital. In an interview, an eyewitness, narrated that the bike man introduced himself to the policemen as a military personnel, but the Crack Team started molesting and beating him.

