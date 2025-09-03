One Killed, 2 Injured As Bus Crashes Into Truck In Ikorodu

A fatal accident along Ikorodu Road, Lagos, yesterday claimed the life of one passenger and left two others injured after a commercial bus collided with a truck.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) spokesperson, Taofiq Adebayo, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said the crash occurred at the Idi-Iroko inward Ogolonto area when a fully loaded Mazda bus rammed into a speeding articulated truck. Preliminary findings revealed that the bus, with registration number LND 490 SD, was competing recklessly for right of way before hitting the truck with registered number EKY 121 YJ.

“One passenger, seated at the doorway of the bus, was flung out and crushed under the rear tyres of the truck,” Adebayo said. Two other passengers, a man and a woman, sustained serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to Ikorodu General Hospital for treatment.

Police officers at the scene released the deceased’s body to the family, while the vehicles were towed to clear the road and restore traffic flow. Adebayo extended condolences to the victim’s family and cautioned motorists against reckless driving. “This sad incident could have been avoided if traffic rules were obeyed. LASTMA will continue to educate and, when necessary, sanction reckless drivers. We urge all road users to put safety first,” he stated.