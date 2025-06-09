One Killed, 2 Injured As Bandits Attack Zamfara Mosque During Night Prayers

Share

Heavily armed men have reportedly attacked worshippers during Isha (night prayers) at Dole Moriki village, Moriki District of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. One person has been confirmed killed and two others injured during the attack that sent shock through the community.

Intelligence sources told Zagazola Makama that the attack oc-curred at about 8:00 p.m. on Saturday when a group of armed bandits invaded the village and opened fire on Muslim worshippers observing Isha prayers in a local mosque.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene, while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries as the bandits shot recklessly at worshippers during the prayer session,” Zagazola said.

Reports said security forces have been deployed to the area as normalcy slowly returns after the dreaded night attack.

The injured victims and the deceased were taken to General Hospital, Moriki, where the wounded are currently receiving treatment. The corpse was later released to relatives for burial, according to Islamic rites.

