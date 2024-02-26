One Killed, 17 Kidnapped As Bandits Invade Kastina Community

No fewer than 17 women and children have been abducted by bandits in the fresh onslaught on the Burdugau community in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Muhammed Adam, a resident of the community who confirmed the event to New Telegraph on Monday, stated that the hoodlums entered the agrarian village on Sunday at about 8:00 p.m.

During the attack, Adam claimed, the thieves killed one person and stole hundreds of livestock, sheep, and goats from community members.

Adam condemned the revival of banditry in Malumfashi West, noting that 70% of the Burdugau population has evacuated their ancestral land in dread of the thieves’ attack.

He said: “Yesterday (Sunday) these dreaded bandits invaded our community, Burdugau of Malumfashi LGA at around 8:00 pm. They made away with hundreds of animals including goats, sheep, and cows and kidnapped over 17 women, mainly married women, children and a few young ladies.

READ ALSO:

“They (bandits) also killed one person. Almost 70 per cent of our people have left their ancestral homes so far in fear of bandits’ attack. And as I am talking to you now, no single security officer has been deployed to the area.

“The worst part of it is the fact that authorities concerned declined to come to our aid despite several communications with our LG Secretary, Ibrahim Aliyu Burdugau, on the need to communicate to security for quick response.”

He urged the state government and security authorities to implement proactive security measures immediately in order to address the area’s current security challenges.

However, attempts to communicate with the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, about the event were useless because he did not reply to calls or text messages sent to his phone line as of press time.