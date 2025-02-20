One Killed, 10 Villagers Abducted As Suspected Bandits Invade Niger Communities

Share

At least one person has been killed and several others abducted as bandits yesterday morning attacked communities in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident according to eyewitness occurred when the armed men in their numbers riding on motorcycles along their normal route at Kundu with three persons on each motorcycle moved towards Akere and Mashegu local government communities.

Confirming the incident, Niger State Commissioner for Homeland and Security, General Abdullahi Mohammed Garba (rtd) said joint security operatives have been deployed to the area for combat.

The bandits are said to be over one hundred when they captured a man whom they made to guide them but was however shot dead. More than 10 persons were abducted separately from their villages with many others injured and unconfirmed number of cattle rustled.

The witness said the unfortunate attack which lasted for hours without intervention from security agencies, affected Kundu, Garin Gabas, Pangu Gari, Madaka, Hana Wanka, Jiwawa in Kundu ward in Rafi LGA and other communities in Shiroro LGA.

As at the time of filing this report, the Commissioner for Homeland Security could not give details of the casualties.

