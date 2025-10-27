One Injured As Drug Barons Attack Army, NDLEA Officers In Edo

An officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was injured on Monday, as officers of the Nigerian Army and NDLEA were attacked by drug barons at Ukpuje, a community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

New Telegraph reports that the team reportedly encountered fierce resistance in the community, notorious for large-scale cannabis cultivation and trafficking.

It was gathered that the assailants ambushed the officers, triggering an exchange of gunfire, while the intensity of the confrontation forced the operatives to withdraw from the area to ensure their safety.

Edo State Commander of the NDLEA, Commander of Narcotics Mitchell Ofoyeju, lauded the courage and professionalism of the operatives who participated in the raid, adding that “one of our officers sustained an injury after being struck by a sharp object on the hand.”

He said the injured officer is receiving medical treatment and is recovering well.

“Our mission here is to ensure that illegal drug activities are disrupted, particularly in areas notorious for drug cultivation. Although we faced resistance, we are grateful that no lives were lost, and our team was able to carry out the operation efficiently,” he stated.

Afoyeju said the Ukpuje raid forms part of a broader crackdown on illicit drug activities across Edo State, aimed at curbing the spread of narcotics and safeguarding communities.

Reaffirming the agency’s determination to sustain the offensive against drug-related crimes, Commander Ofoyeju said, “We will not relent in our pursuit of a drug-free society. Operations like these are crucial in our fight against narcotics.”