One in 5 Workers Experience Workplace Harassment, Says ILO

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has said that more than one in five people in employment worldwide has experienced violence and harassment in the workplace. According to ILO, the new report titled “Preventing and addressing violence and harassment in the world of work through occupational safety and health measures,” underscores the importance of using Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) frame- works to address the root causes of workplace violence and harassment and promote collective action for better work environments.

It emphasised that Occupational Safety and Health measures were crucial for developing an inclusive, integrated, and gender- responsive approach to preventing and eliminating violence and harassment in the world of work. The report noted that work- place violence and harassment could occur in various settings, including during commutes, work- related trips, events, digital communications, social activities, and in home-based offices.

OSH frameworks, according to the ILO, play a vital role in addressing the root causes of violence and harassment by tackling underlying risks such as inadequate work organization and factors related to specific tasks and working conditions that contribute to high-stress levels and, subsequently, violence and harassment.

The report highlights that in the 25 countries studied, about two-thirds of all legal provisions on workplace violence and harassment were found in OSH legislation and regulations. OSH policies were also more detailed in outlining preventive strategies and defining the responsibilities of employers and workers compared to other regulatory approaches.