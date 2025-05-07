One Film Institute Inadequate For Nigeria – Abbas

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said Nigeria is too big to have only one film institute.

He stated this on Wednesday in Abuja while declaring open a public hearing on a bill for the establishment of the National Institute for Films and Media Technology, Ikwue, Ebonyi State organised by the House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values Technology.

The speaker said “This bill seeks to expand the choices available to Nigerians. With a growing population of over 250 million, just one film institute is inadequate to answer the yearning need for opportunities for scholarship in film, media technology, and artificial intelligence.

“The proposal before the House is about a federal institute that incorporates media technology and artificial intelligence, the first to incorporate the novel area of artificial intelligence and media technology.

“We cannot deny the growing population of young people and those with great potential the opportunity to develop their potential. This is what this institute has come to offer’

He said the National Institute for Film and Media Technology has become imperative given the increasing need for access to quality technical and vocational education in Nigeria.

This need is further supported by the rising interest of young Nigerians in the creative sector through various platforms such as Nollywood, music, and the use of artificial intelligence for skit making, content creation, comedy, and storytelling, among others.

“It is a field that has also created multiple business opportunities for young Nigerians with many content creators reporting income over $1m per annum from online sources, including X (FORMERLY TWITTER), GOOGLE, FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, AND TIKTOK. These developments call our attention to the need to strengthen and build the capacity of our people to do more and become self-reliant.

“In fact, data from the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive) underscores the economic potential of our creative industry. The report projects that by 2025, the Nigerian entertainment industry could generate approximately $14.82 billion in revenue.

“This is an impressive increase from the $4 billion recorded in 2013. This growth trajectory indicates an expanding market and a burgeoning demand for skilled professionals who can contribute to this evolving field.

“The Nollywood, which is globally recognized as the second largest film producer in the world (releasing over 2500 films a year), contributes up to 2.3% (NGN239 billion) to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) according to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report. This employs over 1 million people. It is one of the priority sectors identified in the Economic Recovery and Growth plan of the Federal Government of Nigeria, with a planned $ 1 billion in export revenue.

“The Nigerian music industry has been estimated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4 percent by 2021, with an estimated worth of about $73 million. Harnessing the talents of young Nigerians in the art and creative industry to build up a more resilient economy capable of creating wealth and generating jobs for our ever-growing population cannot, therefore, be a misplaced priority”

Earlier, chairman of the House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, Abdullahi Garba said the lawmakers were opened to advice and inputs from all stakeholders.

He assured that the bill will be given the desired attention.

The bill is being sponsored by Kama NkemKama, representing Ohanivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State.

Share