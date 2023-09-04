One Electrocuted 2 Nabbed Over Vandalisation Of 2nd Niger Bridge And Power Cables In Anambra

Residents of Amawbia town in Awka South local government area of Anambra woke up Monday morning to discover a man had been electrocuted at a transformer.

It was gathered that the yet-to-be-identified man had come with his gang members to vandalize electrical wire installations at a transformer in front of a hotel in Amawbia.

The gang members had capitalized on the five-day power outage that rocked major cities in Anambra recently.

But luck ran out for one of them who was disconnecting the wires when the Enugu Electrical Distribution Center EEDC restored power at about 12 midnight and the man was electrocuted.

It was also gathered that the gang members noticing that their colleague had been electrocuted took off with the wires they had already vandalized abandoning him.

Though the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga is yet to confirm the report, men of the Anambra Police Command were seen at the scene of the incident but nobody could identify who he is.

Similarly, two persons alleged to have been involved in the vandalization of materials used in the construction of the Second Niger Bridge have been arrested by the police.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement made available to our correspondent on Monday.

He said,”Men of Anambra State Police Command attached to Harbour Division last week nabbed two robbers dispossessing unsuspecting citizens of their valuables on the Second Niger Bridge.

“The Police team which was on surveillance patrol on the Bridge to prevent vandals from stealing expansion joints were alerted to activities of the gang near the Obosi end of the bridge.

“The Covert Police Team monitored the gang and swooped in on them arresting two of the gangsters while others fled.

“When searched, two daggers and five SIM cards removed from previously stolen phones were recovered from the suspects aged between 20 and 22 years.

“One of the suspects hailed from Enugu State and the other from Ebonyi State.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Aderemi Adeoye commended the Police Team for its vigilance and courage in confronting the gang.

“He has directed that owners of the recovered SIM cards be located with a view to assembling evidence for the successful prosecution of the arrested suspects.”