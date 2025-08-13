A road accident in Ikirun, Osun State, on Tuesday claimed the life of Usman Mohammed and left three others injured, New Telegraph reports.

Confirming the development in a statement made available to newsmen, the state police command said the victims were taken to the hospital following the crash.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, disclosed that the incident occurred near the Oja Oba market along the busy Ikirun–Iree–Ila Road.

Ojelabi explained that the accident was caused by a truck carrying granite that lost control, running over four people and killing one of them.

“The accident occurred today (Tuesday). A truck and a motorcycle were involved. The truck was carrying granite. The driver lost control due to brake failure.

“The truck hit a motorcyclist and veered off to a nearby shop. Four were also involved.

“Unfortunately, one Usman Mohammed died in the accident. He was standing by the roadside. Three others injured in the accident are receiving treatment in a hospital,” Ojelabi said.

He, however, called on road users to exercise caution and remain alert at all times, noting that the command remains committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property in the state.