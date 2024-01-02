One Dies, Others Injure In Ondo Auto Accident

One person was killed while two others were critically injured during an annual youth festival in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A source in the town said a bus rammed into the procession killing one and injuring two others during the annual traditional festival that is meant to end one year and start another.

The source said it has become an annual event for many youths from various quarters, villages, and towns in Akoko to set a day aside between Christmas and the new year for such an annual carnival.

He said the incident occurred on Monday evening, and it affected youths from Olokelede in Ekan-Ikare who were procession from Ekan to Okela where the accident happened in the Sago area.

It was learnt that the incident was reported to the head of the community, Chief Ayinde Olatunbosun, the Olokelede of Ekan- Ikare who confirmed the tragic event and sympathized with the families of the victims.

Two residents of Ikare Messrs Ojo Dauda and Abu Balogun revealed that youths participating in carnivals have bastardised the annual events by behaving in a rowdy and organized manner.

They urged youths to always contact the police and FRSC for protection and traffic control. The unit commander of FRSC in Ikare Ropo Alabi revealed that they usually cover those who inform them of such events.

However, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) denied any casualty by saying those injured have been taken to hospital for medical attention.