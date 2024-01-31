One Dead, Two Injured In Lagos-Badagry Auto Crash

At least one person has been confirmed dead, while two others sustained varying degrees of injury when a Toyota Camry car and a private motorcycle collided on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Tuesday.

Mr William Manga, Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Badagry Unit, confirmed the event to journalists in Badagry on Wednesday, saying it happened at the Age-Mowo axis of the expressway at 8.50 p.m.

“The accident involved a Toyota Camry car with registration number FST 81 FN and a private Bajaj motorcycle.

“Our personnel got to the scene of the accident at exactly 9.00 pm.; three persons were involved in the accident.

“The motorcyclist died instantly while two others in the Camry car sustained injury.

“Two of the victims were immediately rushed to General Hospital in Badagry for treatment while the corpse of the motorcycle rider was deposited in the hospital’s mortuary,” he said.

Manga urged drivers using the Agbara-Badagry expressway to be aware of other road users’ use of the single lane.