The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Tuesday confirmed an automobile accident at Idi-Iroko inward Ogolonto axis of Ikorodu Road, Lagos State, which claimed the life of one person, leaving two others injured.



LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Taofiq Adebayo, who made this known in a statement, said the accident occurred when a fully loaded commercial Mazda bus, with registration number LND 490 SD, vying for right of passage from the Agric axis, rammed into a fast-moving articulated truck, with plate number EKY 121 YJ.



According to the statement, the remains of the deceased have been given to the family by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Adebayo noted that the security cover for the coordinated rescue operations by LASTMA was further reinforced by personnel of the Owutu Police Division. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“Findings by security operatives revealed that a laden truck with registration No. EKY 121 YJ and a fully loaded commercial Mazda bus with registration No. LND 490 SD collided while the bus was recklessly vying for the right of way along the main carriageway from the Agric axis.

“In the harrowing incident, one passenger, precariously seated at the doorway of the Mazda bus, was thrown from the vehicle and tragically crushed beneath the rear tires of the truck, resulting in instant death.

“Two other passengers (a male and a female) extricated with severe injuries, were immediately conveyed by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) to the Ikorodu General Hospital for urgent medical intervention.

“To restore unimpeded vehicular movement across that corridor, the accidented vehicles, the commercial Mazda bus and the articulated truck were evacuated by LASTMA officials,” he said.