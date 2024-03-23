One Dead, Three Injured As Fire Guts Federal Varsity In Yobe

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA) has confirmed that one student was killed and three injured in the fire outbreak that destroyed a female hostel at the Federal University of Gashu’a.

The agency confirmed the saddening incident on its official Facebook page on Saturday that the fire destroyed no fewer than 29 rooms in the hostel.

YOSEMA further stated that 301 kids were impacted in the fire incident but three of them were injured and were being treated at the hospital.

READ ALSO:

Witnesses reported that the event happened on Saturday at around 1:00 pm and set millions of Naira worth of student goods.

The explosion of a gas cylinder was said to be the origin of the flames.

“Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs) of Bade and Jakusko LGAs who visited the scene and made a spot assessment of casualties and destroyed items of students sadly confirmed the death of 1 female student, 29 rooms completely destroyed, 301 students affected, 3 injured and are receiving treatments,” the post read.

The agency expressed its condolences to the university’s administration, employees, and students on behalf of the Yobe State Government.