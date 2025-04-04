One Dead, Three Injured As Bomb Explosion Rocks Idi-Araba, Lagos

Share

One person has been confirmed dead and three others injured following a military hand grenade explosion on Thursday in the Idi-Araba area of Lagos State.

The explosion occurred at No. 40 Taiwo Street, Idi-Araba, causing panic as residents fled in fear.

A resident, Ismaila Idris, who spoke to New Telegraph, said: “One person died and three others were seriously injured.

“The person who died, a scavenger, was blown into pieces and dismembered beyond recognition. When we heard the loud noise, we ran, thinking it was something worse.

“After no further explosions, a few of us who were brave enough returned. We don’t know where the scavenger picked up the bomb. We would have liked to ask him, but unfortunately, he’s dead.

“The police came and took some items from the scene. Hopefully, they will find out the source during their investigation.”

According to police sources, a distress call was received around 1:30 p.m. on April 3, 2025, reporting a suspected bomb explosion. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit from Ikeja was immediately deployed to the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the explosion was caused by military-grade grenades tampered with by a scavenger attempting to split one.

The blast killed the scavenger instantly, while three others sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Benjamin Hundeyin said, “The police secured the scene, collected evidential materials for analysis, and documented the area with photographs.

“The deceased’s body has been deposited at a public morgue for autopsy. Investigations into the source of the explosives and the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

He added that the scene has been cordoned off, and the EOD personnel are continuing their work.

Hundeyin urged members of the public to remain calm and go about their normal activities, assuring them that normalcy had returned to the area.

