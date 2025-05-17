One Dead, Six Survive Onitsha Gas Explosion In Anambra

Share

One person has been confirmed dead while six others survived a gas explosion that occurred in a plumbing market along Uga Street, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The explosion, which happened on May 16, 2025, was reportedly caused by a welding operation that exposed a gas cylinder to excessive heat, leading to the blast.

According to a statement from the Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, operatives from the Onitsha Head Bridge Divisional Headquarters, alongside public volunteers, quickly intervened to rescue the victims.

“Police operatives attached to the Onitsha Head Bridge Division on May 16, 2025, complemented the rescue efforts by good-spirited individuals to save six victims of a gas cylinder explosion at a plumbing market along Uga Street. Sadly, one person was confirmed dead,” Ikenga stated.

He added that the preliminary investigation revealed the explosion occurred while a welder was working on metal, causing the gas cylinder to overheat and explode.

The six rescued victims are currently receiving medical treatment, while the body of the deceased has been deposited in a morgue.

Police have since secured the area to prevent hoodlums from exploiting the situation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, expressed concern over the incident and issued safety tips to prevent future occurrences.

These include regular inspection and maintenance of gas equipment, proper storage of cylinders, and strict adherence to manufacturers’ instructions and safety guidelines during usage.

Share