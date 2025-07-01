One Dead, Six Others Injured In Kano Scrap Yard Explosion

One person has been confirmed dead, while six others sustained injuries following an explosion on Monday evening, June 30, at a scrapyard in Kofar Dawanau, Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

The blast, which occurred around 5:30 p.m., happened as workers were offloading metal scraps from a semi-trailer with registration number PKM 709 ZY.

Preliminary investigations by the Bomb Disposal Unit indicate that the explosion was caused by an old hand grenade that had likely been mixed in with the metallic items delivered to the yard.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama identified the deceased as 55-year-old Hamisu Uzairu, a labourer from PRP Kwanar Jaba Quarters in Nasarawa Local Government Area. He was confirmed dead at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital in Kano.

The six injured persons — Sani Ahmed, Najib Sani, Jabir Tijani, Wada Abdullahi, Huzaifa Yusha’u, and Bilyaminu Snu — were also taken to the hospital for treatment of varying degrees of injuries.

Jamilu Zakari Salisu, the owner of the Kofar Dawanau Mini Scrapyard, reported the incident to the Dala Divisional Police Headquarters, prompting officers to cordon off the area for investigation.

Police authorities have commenced an investigation to trace the source of the explosive device. However, as of the time of filing this report, no official statement has been issued.

This incident comes just over a week after another explosion on June 21 in the Hotoro Eastern Bypass area of Kano, where at least five people were killed and 15 others injured.