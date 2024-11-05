One Dead, Several Injured In Rivers Building Collapse

Share

A two-storey building under construction collapsed in the Egbelu Mgbaraja area of Ogbogoro Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, killing one person and leaving severely injured.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident which occured on Monday, November 4, around 2 p.m. is the second building collapsed in the area within a week.

According to an eyewitness, Jonathan Obey noted that the building gave way while construction workers were on the second floor, tragically claiming the life of a young man identified simply as Udeme from Akwa Ibom State.

READ ALSO

Reacting to the tragic news, the Rivers State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Evans Bipi who visited the site sealed off the building and declared the developer wanted.

Bipi criticized the developer’s negligence, stating that construction was carried out without government approval and with substandard materials.

According to the Commissioner, the State government would take strong action against the owner of the construction site.

“This is unacceptable. We must use him as an example,”

“This incident must serve as a warning to those building without government approval,” Bipi stated.

He, however, expressed sympathy to the victim’s family, stating that the remains would be kept at a mortuary, which would be publicly disclosed for family access.

Share

Please follow and like us: