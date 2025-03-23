One Dead, Scores Injured As Herders Attack Edo Community

Share

The peaceful Ukhun community in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State came under attack on Saturday morning by suspected Fulani herders.

The assailants reportedly ambushed indigenous farmers on their way to their farms, attempting to kidnap them.

However, the farmers managed to escape through divine intervention.

Other unsuspecting farmers, who were already working on their farms and unaware of the marauding herders, came under attack as the gunmen opened fire on them, killing a farmer identified as Mr Daniel.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the incidents of kidnapping and killings have become rampant in the agrarian community, prompting calls for security agencies and the government to rid the forests of unauthorized occupants.

Residents of Ukhun lamented that this was just one of many attacks in the last two years.

They recalled that in February 2025, one Bello Obadan was brutally macheted and kidnapped on his way to the farm.

He suffered severe cuts on his nose and other parts of his body, leading to significant blood loss.

The kidnappers, believing he would not survive, abandoned him.

However, he was miraculously rescued and spent three months in the hospital, incurring huge medical expenses.

The Onojie of Ukhun Kingdom, Zaiki Thomas Aboiralor Omoigiade, has appealed to Governor Monday Okpebholo, the Commissioner of Police, Betty Nekpen Isokpan Otimenyin, the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Bello Bakori, the Director of Edo State Security Network, Friday Ibadin (Rtd), and the Divisional Police Officer of Ekpoma to intervene and protect the lives and property of Ukhun residents.

“Ukhun is in dire need of government intervention and assistance to safeguard our community,” Omoigiade said.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, stated that he had not yet been briefed about the incident but promised to provide an update once he received further information.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

