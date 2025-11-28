One Dead, Policeman, Others Injured As Gunmen Attack Chris Ngige’s Convoy In Anambra

Gunmen yesterday attacked the convoy of former Anambra State Governor, Chris Ngige, on the Nkpor–Nnobi Road in Idemili North Local Government Area.

According to a statement by Ngige’s former media aide, Sir Fred Chukwuelobe, the former governor was not in the convoy at the time of the attack.

However, a policeman in the pilot car was shot, and his gun and uniform taken by the suspected assailants, who were reportedly dressed in police and army uniforms.

Tragically, a woman recording the incident on her phone was fatally shot by the gunmen. A shop owner who ran to the scene to investigate was also shot; he lost a significant amount of blood but is expected to undergo surgery soon to remove the bullets.

He is reported to be in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. The pilot car was riddled with bullets. No police officers were killed.

The escort leader who was shot has already undergone surgery and is expected to recover fully. The shop owner was fortunate, as none of the bullets lodged in his spine.

Chukwuelobe said, “I spoke with His Excellency, Dr. Ngige, who confirmed the attack and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure adequate medical care for the injured.

“He also extended condolences to the family of the woman who was killed while recording the attack.”