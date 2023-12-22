One Dead, Others Injured In Plateau Attack

A 19-year-old teenager identified as Jude Nicodemus was allegedly slain on Wednesday by bandits who broke into Gana Ropp village in Plateau State.

In the same attack, the bandits also inflict serious injuries on two people in the Barkin Ladi council Area of Plateau State.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of Rwang Tengwong, the Berom Youth Movement (BYM), the incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The publicity secretary stated in a statement that: “This is one of the recent renewed attacks and killings without any form of provocation in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos and Mangu by the marauders, who have vowed to make the forthcoming Christmas and New year come with mixed feelings in the State.”