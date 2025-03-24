One Dead, Many Injured As Suspected Herders Attack Edo Community

Share

Ukhun Community in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State came under attack on Saturday morning from suspected Fulani cattle herders.

The suspected herders were said to have attacked some of the indigenous people who are predominantly farmers on the way to their farms.

The herders it was reported made attempts to kidnap them, but the farmers managed to escape.

Other farmers apparently oblivious of the activities of the marauding herders while working in their farms came under attack as the terrorists opened fire on them, killing one of the farmers, named Mr Daniel in the process.

Incidences of kidnapping and killing have become rife in the agrarian community necessitating calls on security agencies and government to rid the forests of unauthorised occupants.

According to residents of Ukhun, this is one incident too many that has occurred in the community in the last two years.

They said that just last month, February 2025, one Mallam Bello Obadan was hacked with machete and kidnapped on his way to the farm He was said to have suffered severe and deep cuts on his nose and other parts of his body leading to loss of strength before collapsing, while the assailants were taking him to their camp.

Leaving him for dead, the villagers reported, the felons abandoned him to his fate.

However, Mallam Bello was rescued from the situation. He spent fortunes on admission in the hospital for three months.

The Onojie of Ukhun kingdom; Zaiki Thomas Aboiralor Omoigiade, has appealed to the state governor, Monday Okpebholo, the Commissioner of Police, Mrs Betty Nekpen Isokpan Otimenyin, Director DSS, Mr Bello Bakori, Director of Edo State Security Network, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd) and the Divisional Police Officer, Ekpoma to come to their rescue.

