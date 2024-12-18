One Dead In Multiple Accidents Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Share

In the early hours of Wednesday, motorists along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway were stranded as multiple accidents on the Kara Bridge halted movement along the busy road.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kehinde Hamzat, the accidents occurred on the Kara Bridge outward Lagos, which involved a container, laden with heavy-duty trucks and cars.

In total, eight vehicles were involved in the two accidents as the three trucks were said to have armed into one another.

New Telegraph gathered that one person was confirmed dead and four others injured in the first leg of the accident which happened at midnight.

“The bus driver died instantly and the park association took his corpse. The second leg of the accident occurred almost immediately but no life was lost.” Hamzat stated

FRSC officials and policemen were seen at the scene of the incident doing all they could to remove the obstruction and ease traffic.

