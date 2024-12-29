One Dead In Ecuador, Peru Ports Closed Amid Massive Waves

Share

Massive waves as high as 13 feet (four metres) pummelled the coasts of Ecuador and Peru on Saturday, forcing the closure of numerous ports and leaving at least one person dead, according to authorities.

In parts of Peru, jetties and public squares were submerged, prompting residents to flee to higher ground, as shown in local media reports.

The Peruvian navy attributed the waves to winds along the ocean surface off the United States coast.

Many central and northern beaches were closed to protect lives, while dozens of fishing boats were damaged or unable to operate in the perilous conditions.

“None of the fishermen can go out to sea,” Juan Ore, a 60-year-old fisherman.

The navy rescued 31 stranded fishermen on Saturday afternoon, but one told local radio that around 180 others remained adrift, lacking supplies and water.

In Ecuador, the National Secretariat for Risk Management reported a body recovered in the coastal city of Manta.

“At 6:00 am, the body of a missing person was found lifeless in the Barbasquillo sector,” it said.

Waves reached 13 feet in Peru and nearly seven feet in Ecuador.

Similar conditions were seen on Chile’s central coast in Viña del Mar, prompting warnings from authorities.

Peru closed 91 of its 121 ports until January 1, the National Emergency Operations Centre announced.

In Lobitos, northern Peru, video footage showed people fleeing a pier as massive waves struck. In Callao, near Lima, several beaches and the country’s largest port restricted fishing and tourist activities.

“The most affected have been the fishermen,” said La Cruz district mayor Roberto Carrillo Zavala after surveying damage with Defence Minister Walter Astudillo Chavez.

“We hope nothing worse happens, as it would significantly impact the economy.”

The National Emergency Operations Centre said the wave activity began on Christmas Day and is expected to last until January 1. Ecuador’s authorities issued warnings of “rough” seas continuing until December 29.

