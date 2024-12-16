One Dead, Five Injured In Third Mainland Bridge Auto Crash

Share

The incident occurred on Monday morning at Ilubirin, inward Sura, along Lagos’ Third Mainland Bridge, resulting in one death and four injuries.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) who confirmed the incident in a statement released by its Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq said the incident involved a J5 Ford bus with registration number FKJ 724 YC and a Mercedes truck with plate number FKJ 746 YC.

LASTMA officials, led by General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki, promptly arrived at the scene to coordinate rescue operations. With the assistance of bystanders, four people were rescued from the wreckage.

Sadly, one of the passengers, trapped inside the J5 Ford bus carrying pepper and other perishables, died at the scene due to the severity of the injuries.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has confirmed a tragic collision involving a J5 Ford bus (FKJ 724 YC) and a Mercedes truck (FKJ 746 YC) at Ilubirin, inward Sura, along the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge.

“The accident, which occurred earlier today, claimed one life and left a total of five individuals affected.

“LASTMA Officials, under the leadership of the General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, promptly arrived at the scene and spearheaded the rescue operations. With the support of concerned bystanders, four victims were extricated from the wreckage, three of whom were rescued alive.

“Tragically, one individual, trapped inside the J5 Ford bus laden with pepper and other perishable goods, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.”

The four survivors were transported to the Lagos Island General Hospital for immediate medical attention. Preliminary investigations revealed that brake failure on the J5 Ford bus, combined with high speed, led to the collision with the Mercedes truck.

Emergency response teams, including officials from the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Nigerian Police Force, collaborated with LASTMA to manage the situation.

The accident caused significant traffic congestion, stretching as far as the Unilag waterfront.

However, LASTMA reported that its officials successfully cleared the accident site, removed the damaged vehicles, and swept away the spilt perishables to restore normal traffic flow.

In a message of condolence, General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki sympathized with the family of the deceased and emphasized the need for caution on the roads, particularly as the festive season draws near.

He called on drivers, especially operators of heavy-duty vehicles, to avoid excessive speeding and ensure their vehicles, especially brake systems, are in optimal condition before embarking on any journey.

