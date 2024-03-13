One Dead, Five Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash

At least one person died and 22 persons escaped death on Tuesday when a truck carrying cows and 23 others rammed into the median on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The lone crash, which occurred in the Fidiwo area of the expressway, injured five others to varied degrees.

Florence Okpe, spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) confirmed this to New Telegraph over the phone on Tuesday.

According to Okpe, the accident occurred when the vehicle’s tyre burst in motion, causing a collision with the median.

She added that the 23 persons involved in the accident were all males.

Okpe said, “Twenty-three persons involved, all male, five injured and one person killed. It was a lone crash involving a truck.

“The cause of the crash was a tyre burst and speeding.”

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, (TRACE), provided an update on the accident, stating that it occurred at 7 a.m.

He emphasized that the tyre burst caused a loss of control, ultimately culminating in the lone crash.

Akinbiyi added, “The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere by FRSC, while TRACE operatives were controlling traffic to ease the free movement of other motorists.

“Traffic was affected initially, but normalcy has been restored on the expressway as the accident truck loaded with cows has been towed away from the road to Papa Oscar’s cage, Ishara MTD.”

Meanwhile, the FRSC spokesperson warned motorists against speeding on the expressway to prevent road accident.

“Motorists are advised always to drive with caution on the expressway to prevent needless loss of lives,” Okpe said.