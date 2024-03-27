One Dead, Dozens Sick After Taking Red Yeast Pill

A major Japanese drugmaker has said it is investigating a death and dozens of hospitalisations that could be linked to its red yeast rice pills. At least 76 people were admitted to hospital after taking the beni koji fermented rice products, the firm says. Kobayashi Pharmaceutical reported the illnesses after issuing a voluntary recall of five products last week.

The firm urged customers to stop using the pills, which were advertised as cholesterol-lowering supplements. Kobayashi said it suspected that the problem may have come from previously undetected toxic substances in moulds used in production, reports the BBC.