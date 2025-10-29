One Dead As Hausa, Benin Youths Clash n Edo

Several persons have been injured in a clash between Hausa and Benin youths in Ogheghe community, Egor Local Government Area, over the killing of a suspected yahoo boy identified as Chizi Benz.

Chizi Benz was said to have been stabbed to death by a Hausa youth of over a sour deal.

Details of the deal were not available as at press time.

The killing of Chidi Benz sparked outrage as youths stormed the streets with dangerous weapons in a revenge mission.

Sources said many ‘Abokis’ were injured in a reprisal attack while others fled for safety.

News of the killing spread to nearby communities of Uwelu along the Siluko Axis.

Hausa youths who do petty trading and rides okada closed their businesses and fled for safety.

Policemen who were deployed to the area fired tear gas to disperse the angry youths.

Edo State Police Spokesman, Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident, promised to send detailed statement.