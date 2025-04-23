One Dead, 7 Injured As Police Debunk Explosion In Kaduna

Share

At least one person has been confirmed dead and seven others injured in Kaduna when a locally made firearm (Dane gun) was mistakenly discharged in the state.

The incident took place in Josawa Road area of Abakpa, Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state. Meanwhile, residents of the Area said the incident was an explosion which left two persons dead and others injured.

But according to DSP Mansir Hassan, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Contrary to initial reports, “experts confirmed that the incident was not an explosion.”

According to him, “Preliminary investigations conducted by Officer in charge of Police Anti Bomb Squad indicate that a locally made firearm (Dane gun) was discharged, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of the young boy.

“Further investigations and assessments are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances sur – rounding the incident. “The Police Command assures the public that further developments will be promptly and transparently communicated” ..

In a statement on yesterday, DSP Mansir Hassan said, “On 22nd April 2025 at about 0830hrs, the Police received a distress call regarding a suspected blast in the Josawa Road area of Abakpa, Kaduna.

“In response, a team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kawo Division, was immediately dispatched to the scene. The incident claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy, identified as Abubakar Muhammed of Josawa Road.

Additionally, seven other individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.”

Share