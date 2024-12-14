One Dead, 40 Missing In Greece Boat Accident

Share

A migrant boat reportedly sank off Crete, Greece’s coastguard leaving one dead, and 40 missing while 39 survivors were rescued on Saturday, December 14.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the boat sank 12 nautical miles southwest of the island.

The Coastguard stated that a huge rescue operation is underway in the sea south of the island of Gavdos after the boat capsized shortly after midnight.

Saturday Telegraph reports that an Italian frigate and helicopters were operating at the site, with more ships heading to the area.

