One dead, 3 missing as Seplat Energy’s drilling rig capsises

At least, one person has been reported dead while three others are yet to be accounted for following a serious incident in the early hours of yesterday on the depthwise swamp drilling rig, “Majestic,” contracted by Seplat Energy. A statement announcing the incident said Seplat, as the operator of the SEPLAT/NNPCL joint venture, contracted the rig and was in transit to its planned drilling location at Ovhor in Delta State when it capsised.

According to the statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy, Roger Brown, “92 of the 96-member crew are accounted for and safe. However, tragically one fatality occurred during the incident, while three other rig personnel are still missing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the crew member who sadly lost his life and the three crew members who are still missing at the time of this report. “Our emergency response and rescue efforts working alongside the rig owner and the authorities have been activated and are onsite.

Our utmost priority will continue to be the safety and wellbeing of all the affected personnel and their families. “We will provide further details as our understanding of the incident develops. A detailed investigation into the cause of the accident will follow.”