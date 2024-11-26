One Dead, 3 Injured In Lithuania Cargo Jet Crash

Share

At least one person has died and three others have been injured after a cargo plane crashed near Vilnius airport in Lithuania in the early hours of yesterday.

The Boeing 737, operated for DHL by the Spanish cargo airline Swiftair, crashed near a house as it was on its final approach for landing, local authorities said.

All 12 people have been safely evacuated from a property close to the crash site, police said. Rescue services said all those who were on the flight from Leipzig, Germany, have been accounted for, reports the BBC.

The aircraft departed from DHL’s hub at Leipzig Airport just after 03:00 local time (02:00 GMT) and crashed around an hour and a half later, according to data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

Flight operations are continuing at Vilnius airport as authorities respond to the crash, Flightradar24 said on X.

