One Dead, 21 Injured In Super Bowl Parade Shooting

One person has died and 21 others wounded in a shooting in Missouri at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

Officials said they treated eight victims who were in immediately life-threatening condition and seven others who had suffered injuries that could prove life-threatening.

Nine children were among the wounded – all are expected to recover. reports the BBC. Police said they have arrested three suspects in connection to the shooting.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said a total of 22 people were struck by gunfire – one of whom is dead – and three individuals were arrested. A local radio station said one of its DJs, Lisa Lopez, was killed in the shooting.