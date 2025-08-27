One Dead, 2 Injured As Wall Collapses At Abuja Excavation Site

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department has said that the collapsed foundation of a building in the Garki Area of Abuja killed one, and left two others injured.

In a statement by the Department’s Head of Public Affairs, Nkechi Isa, yesterday, the FEMD said the incident occurred at about 5:50 pm on Monday, claiming the life of a 25-year-old man, who was a labourer on the site.

According to the statement, the Head of the FEMD Search and Rescue Team, Mr Monday Adie, explained that the foundation wall collapsed as the labourers were excavating about 7 feet of the underground of the building.

Adie said two people were trapped in the rubble of the collapsed wall, while one was rescued alive, and the other person was fatally injured. He confirmed that the Federal Fire Service received a distress call of the incident at about 5.50pm and promptly mobilised to rescue the trapped persons. Reacting to the incident, the Acting Director General of FEMD, Abdulrahman Mohammed, called for strict adherence to safety regulations at construction sites to avoid a repetition of the unfortunate incident.