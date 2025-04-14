One Dead, 2 Injured As Trucks Collide In Magama Guma Highway, Bauchi

Share

One person was reported dead and two others injured yesterday when two DAF trucks collided around 2pm, in Magama Gumau Town of Bauchi State.

In a press release by the Command spokesman, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said one of the trucks, loaded with white sand and carrying four occupants, rammed into another truck that had broken down.

Wakil said, the collision resulted in a fire that engulfed both vehicles and their contents, leading to the death of one occupant, Usman Magaji (23), while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Police operatives attached to the Magama Gumau Divisional Headquarters, in collaboration with other sister security agencies, responded swiftly.

They extinguished the fire and rescued the victims. The injured were rushed to Toro General Hospital, where one of them, identified as Usman Magaji, was certified dead by a medical doctor.

While commiserating with the victims’ families, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP SaniOmolari Aliyu cautioned drivers to adhere strictly to traffic rules.

