One Dead, 15 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash

Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency on Tuesday confirmed the death of one person while 15 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

New Telegraph gathered that the accident occurred when a driver of a Mazda bus lost control and rammed into a truck that was coming out of a private company along the expressway.

The Commandant General of the Agency, Seni Ogunyemi who confirmed the incident noted that 16 people were involved in the accident involving a truck with the number plate MUS 641 YF and a Mazda bus with the number plate APP 360 YK.

According to him, the impact of the collision led to the occupant of the bus sustaining injuries while one person, who was initially rushed to a nearby hospital by emergency responders, was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

He added that the body of the deceased was deposited at the Live Hospital morgue in Sagamu while the injured were also treated at the same hospital.

Ogunyemi said, “A fatal road accident occurred today at AIM Company along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Sixteen people were involved including eight adult males and eight adult females.

“According to the eyewitness, the FAW Truck was coming out from a company (AIM Coy) to the linked expressway. However, the Mazda bus, driving at excessive speed, coupled with loss of control, rammed into the FAW truck by the side.

“Unfortunately, one of the victims who was rescued at the hospital was confirmed dead by the doctor and 15 others sustained injuries.”

“The presumed dead have been deposited at Livewell morgue, and the injured victims also have been taken care of by Livewell Hospital, Sagamu. The accidental vehicles were towed by the Sagamu Police Division for further investigations.”

