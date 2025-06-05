One Dead, 10 Injured In Clash Between Herders, Gwari Farmers In Niger

Share

At least, one person has been officially confirmed dead and several others wounded in a violent confrontation between Fulani herders and Gwari farmers inside Kpowi village of Fuka District in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to local sources, the incident occurred on June 2 at about 4:30 p.m. and was reportedly triggered by an argument over the alleged trespassing on farmland and destruction of crops.

Zagazola Makama reports that the issue that started as a quarrel soon degenerated into a violent brawl between members of the two communities.

Security sources disclosed that six Fulani people were injured, the names of which were given as Ahmadu Bature, Dauda Bello, Haruna Umaru, Shuaibu Bature, Bature Bello, and Safiya Auta.

Similarly, four members of the Gwari community sustained injuries during the clash; the victims were named as Yusuf Pada, Pius Pada, Dantala Yusuf, and Joshua Mai’anguwa.

All those injured were rushed to the General Hospital in Kaffin-Koro for treatment, but upon arrival, Ahmadu Bature was declared dead.

