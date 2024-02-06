One-Day CEO unveils mPulse education data bundles

For emerging champion of the 2023 MTN mPulse Spelling Bee Competition, a 12-year-old Daniel Nkanu Victor, a Junior Secondary School student of Intimacy with Christ Secondary School, Mararaba in Nasarawa State, has acted as OneDay CEO of MTN Nigeria. This is as the Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Africa’s largest telecommunications network, Mr Karl Olutokun Toriola, stepped aside for one day for Daniel to preside over the affairs of the company.

The honour to act as One-Day CEO is part of the recognition and reward for the champion that emerges as the overall winner of the annual MTN mPulse Spelling Bee competition, which was instituted as a self-development initiative designed by MTN Nigeria to promote digital literacy and academic excellence, as well as contribute towards enhancing the nation’s education sector. Apart from acting as the One-Day CEO, Daniel was awarded a N2.5 million scholarship grant, a laptop, a smartphone, and an MTN goody bag; while his English teacher and school received a N500,000 grant and modern ICT devices, respectively. While welcoming Daniel to the saddle during the symbolic handover, Toriola said: “For a day, Daniel becomes a symbol of what we strive to achieve; a future where young Nigerians lead the way in technology, innovation, and social progress. His presence at the helm is a powerful company is a reminder of the responsibility we carry and the opportunities we can create. “His journey is a message from MTN to every young Nigerian – we see your potential, we hear your voices, and we believe that you have the power to shape a better, more inclusive tomorrow. “Initiatives like the Spelling Bee and the One-Day CEO are our way of saying that we believe in you, and we are committed to providing platforms for you to shine, learn and become the leaders of tomorrow.” Addressing MTN Executives and journalists on his assumption of duties as One-Day CEO, Damiel said: “I am honoured to be here today Leading Nigeria’s largest telecommunications company, even just for today, is a very special experience for me and I want to thank my family, my teachers and everyone who cheered me on while I prepared for this competition. I look forward to learning a lot.”

In his capacity as CEO, Daniel engaged with key members of MTN Nigeria’s Executive team, and interfaced with members of the media, where he confidently discussed key initiatives, including the unveiling of additional mPulse education data bundles. On his part, the Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, reflected on the significance of the initiative, saying: “We are delighted to recognise Daniel’s hard-earned victory. His success is a collective triumph for his family, his school, his teachers, and all of us who believe in the power of education.” Daniel, who attends the same school as the last year’s winner, however, out-spelled over 30,000 contestants that participated in the 2023 MTN mPulse Spelling Bee Competition.