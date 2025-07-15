One-Chance Robbery: FCTA Impounds 280 Vehicles

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced the impoundment of about 280 vehicles suspected to be used by criminal syndicates, popularly known as One-Chance robbers, operating in Abuja.

Some of the vehicles were also confiscated from motorists who violated traffic regulations and committed other related offences.

Director of Security Services, Adamu Gwary, who was represented by Dr. Peter Olumuji, stated that the clampdown was part of the Ministerial Operation Sweep initiated by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to combat the rising wave of crimes in the nation’s capital.

Olumuji disclosed that the combined task force, which includes various security agencies, has achieved significant milestones, including the impoundment of vehicles with covered plate numbers, arrest of beggars and scavengers, and removal of illegal commercial operators from the roads.

“For traffic offences, over 40 vehicles have been impounded. For commercial motorcycles aiding criminal activities through route violations, we have impounded over 200. Additionally, more than 40 tricycles, popularly known as Keke Napep, have been seized by traffic agencies,” he said.

He noted that some taxis without proper registration or commercial colour codes were suspected of being used for criminal purposes, hence the intensified crackdown.

“Vehicles not registered to ply roads within the FCT have been impounded, including those with covered plate numbers. These efforts are part of broader measures to reduce crime in the territory, which residents have been demanding,” Olumuji added.

He revealed that beggars and destitute arrested during the operation were being profiled at the Bwari Rehabilitation Centre. Some, he said, would be enrolled in vocational training programmes, while others would be repatriated to their states of origin.

“For those engaged in scavenging, we’ve discovered that many are involved in criminal activities. The Nigerian Police are investigating and profiling them thoroughly,” he concluded.