‘One Chance’ Robbery: FCTA Impounds 280 Vehicles

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said it has impounded about 280 vehicles suspected to be used by criminal syndicates, operating as “OneChance” robbers in Abuja.

Some of the vehicles were also said to belong to motorists who violated traffic rules and other offences.

Director of Security in the FCTA, Adamu Gwary, said the clampdown was part of the ministerial operation sweep, ordered by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to tackle the menace of crimes in the nation’s capital.

Gwary, who was represented by Dr Peter Olumuji, disclosed that the combined taskforce operations involving different security agencies have recorded success in impounding vehicles with covered plates, arresting beggars, scavengers, and removing illegal commercial operators from the roads.

“For the traffic offenses, we have over 40 vehicles that have been impounded. For the commercial motorcycles that have also been aiding criminal elements through route violation, we have impounded over 200 of that.

And the tricycle which is popularly called Keke Napep, we have over 40 also that have been impounded by the traffic agencies,” he said.