‘One-Chance’ Robbers Nabbed In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has said its operatives arrested and detained three suspected one-chance armed robbery syndicates.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement issued on Saturday via the command’s official X handle, @LagosPoliceNG.

During the rescue operation, the command said its operatives rescued one of the victims in their den.

The three suspects were identified as Mayowa Akinjide, Aghama Ikponmwen, and Ahmed Jaleola.

The statement read, “Operatives of LagosPoliceNG, responding to a distress call about a ‘one-chance’ incident, embarked on a rescue operation and rescued one Abisola Taiwo ‘F.’

“The operatives also arrested other members of the gang: Mayowa Akinjide, ‘m’ aged 44; Aghama Ikponmwen, ‘m’ aged 46; and Ahmed Jaleola ‘m’. An investigation is ongoing.”