‘One-Chance’ Robbers’ Murder Peace In Abuja

Last week, the criminal gang called “one chance” proved to be real danger to the residents of Abuja as their evil operations resulted in the gruesome murder of a nurse and a lawyer, CALEB ONWE reports

The term, ‘One-Chance’ is a code name for the operational tactics of some robbery syndicates in Abuja. It has remained a persistent threat to residents as these criminals operate and rob unsuspecting commuters by posing as taxi drivers to lure their prey.

These fake drivers usually pick up passengers who often rely on public transportation for their everyday socioeconomic activities. They operate during the day but are most dangerous at night when they take advantage of the cover of dark to rob, maim and even kill their victims.

As a result of this, the average commuterare not just constantly apprehensive, but always pray to escape the evil nets. For many residents of Abuja, grief has become a routine and fear, a daily companion. These marauders are so daring and hell-bent on visiting violence on their victims who refuse to succumb to their tricks and tactics.

Despite the eagle-eyed surveillance of the security agencies, these men of the underworld have remained adamant and have continued with their nefarious trade. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had at different occasions commissioned security agencies to weed out these bad citizens, but they seem more deviant than expected.

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that Wike recently reactivated the ‘Operation Sweep’ squad to mount surveillance ro7nd the click to flush these criminals out of the city.

The resolve of the ‘Operation Sweep’ squad was reinforced by the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller Dantawaye when he charged the combined team of the security agencies to demonstrate resilience and patriotism in carrying out their duties.

Increasing onslaught

At the break of dawn every day, victims of one chance robberies are often found dead or half dead on the Kubwa– Gwarinpa Expressway, and some other notorious areas of Abuja. The scenes are all too familiar. Sometimes it is a crowd that gathers in hushed disbelief.

Sometimes it is the wail of sirens. At other times, it is the most terrifying sight of all, a mutilated body, abandoned like refuse on the roadside. The most recent of the unfortunate incidents, are the two women who lost their lives to these criminals.

One of the victims was later identified as a nurse, and named Ms. Chinemerem Pascalina Chukwumeziem. The second victim was identified as a lawyer, Princess Chigbo Mediatrix, a respected member of the Nigerian Bar Association and former Treasurer of the NBA, Abuja Branch.

Both victims were said to have fallen prey to ‘OneChance’ robbers at different locations within the city of Abuja Their deaths came to the public glare with the help of social media. Although, they belonged to different professions, and on different journeys, they met same brutal end.

Easy targets

While these criminal gangs prey on easy targets that could be of any gender, investigations have shown that their victims are often women in their 30s and 50s. More often than not, they are professionals, traders, and civil servants. These are people whose only crime is being in need of a means of transportation and hailing a taxi cab to take them fromone point to the other.

According to investigations , women are targeted because they are less likely to resist physical attacks. Sometimes, older men, fall prey too.

Modus operandi

The gangs have a very unique, but deadly way of catching their unsuspecting victims. According to survivors, once you are unfortunate to get on board their vehicle, violence begins almost immediately. Survivors recount that the attack often begins with cruel blows to the legs to weaken resistance, punches to the ribs and chest to disorient and ropes tight ened around the neck to choke.

Almost simultaneously, the victims phones are seized and forced to call relatives and friends, begging for money while gasping for breath. Some never survive the ordeal, dying suddenly from asphyxiation or cardiac arrest before they are dumped by the roadside.

A car dealer, Chukwuemeka Steve, said that ‘one chance’ robbery is almost a daily occurrence along the Kubwa/ Zuba Expressway.

“On the Kubwa/Gwarinpa Expressway, there is hardly a day that passes without a body being recovered. Last year, near Setraco Bridge, two to three women were reportedly dumped in a single morning before noon. “One church member. One staff of the Ghanaian Embassy. One survived. One did not,” he said.

NBA speaks

It was said that the deaths of Ms. Chuwumeziem and Princess Mediatrix have struck a particularly deep chord because they remind Abuja that these victims are not nameless figures. They are nurses, lawyers, mothers, sisters, and colleagues.

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that Princess Mediatrix was more than a headline. She was a dedicated legal practitioner, a former officer of the NBA Abuja Branch, and a colleague whose commitment to service left an imprint on those who knew her.

Her murder has shaken the legal community, making it painfully clear that even in the nation’s capital, the rule of law offers little shield against unchecked criminality.

Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, President, Nigerian Bar Association who condemned the killings in the strongest terms, also described them as a damning indictment of the state of security in Abuja.

Osigwe stated that it is worrisome when lawyers, healthcare workers, and ordinary citizens can be hunted during routine commutes. He said that the NBA has warned that the foundations of social order are under threat.

Call for action

The NBA called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, the Nigeria Police Force, and all relevant security agencies to treat the resurgence of “one chance” operations as a full-blown security emergency.

They are demanding intensified surveillance of transport corridors, intelligence-led policing, and targeted operations to dismantle the syndicates behind these crimes. They also insist on thorough, transparent, and time-bound investigations into the deaths of Ms. Chuwumeziem and Princess Mediatrix, with arrests and prosecutions to follow. Justice, they say, must be delivered, not promised.

“This Must Be the Turning Point. The protection of life is the first duty of the state. Yet in Abuja today, citizens are forced to choose between earning a living and staying alive. Women clutch their bags tighter. Friends call to confirm safe arrivals. Some avoid public transport altogether, if they can afford to,” the lawyers said.

As condolences pour in from the healthcare community, the legal profession, and ordinary Nigerians the question lingering heavily in the air is: how many more bodies must be found before something changes?

Residents are saying that the Federal Capital Territory must not become a hunting ground where criminals operate with confidence and citizens live in fear. The deaths of a nurse and a lawyer in the same week should not fade into statistics or disappear with the news cycle.

For residents of Abuja, this is not just a story about crime. It is a story about dignity, safety, and the simple human hope of returning home alive. Many are praying desperately that this time, the outrage will finally lead to some positive actions.