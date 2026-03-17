One Battle After Another’ Wins Oscar For Best Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” was crowned Best Picture at the 98th Academy Awards, handing Hollywood’s top honour to a comic, multigenerational American saga of political resistance.

The ceremony Sunday, which also saw Michael B. Jordan win Best Actor and “Sinners” cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw make Oscar history as the first female director of photography to win the award, was a long-in-coming coronation for Anderson, a San Fernando Valley native who made his first short at age 18 and has been one of America’s most lionized filmmakers for decades. Before Sunday, Anderson had never won an Oscar.

But “One Battle After Another,” the favourite coming in, won six Oscars, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Anderson, the Oscars’ first trophy for Best Casting and Best Supporting Actor for an absent Sean Penn. Ryan Coogler’s Jim Crow-set, blues-soaked vampire tale “Sinners,” which came in with a record 16 nominations, also landed some big and even historic wins.

Coogler, the widely loved filmmaker, won the first Oscar in an unblemished career that started out with Jordan in 2013’s “Fruitvale Station.” Arkapaw was also the first Black person to win for Best Cinematography. Only the fourth female cinematographer ever nominated, her win was a long-in-coming triumph for women behind the camera, reports The Associated Press.

And Jordan, one of Hollywood’s most liked leading men, won Best Actor in one of the night’s closest races. The Dolby Theatre rose to its feet in the most thunderous applause of the night. The Oscar night belonged to Warner Bros., the studio of “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners,” which scored a record-tying 11 wins.

It was an oddly poignant note of triumph for the fabled studio, which weeks earlier agreed to a sale to Paramount Skydance, David Ellison’s rapidly assembled media monolith. The $111 billion deal, which awaits regulatory approval, has Hollywood bracing for more layoffs.