Ondo’s Security Non-Negotiable – Aiyedatiwa 

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 said that the security of residents of the state remains non-negotiable noting that security is the fulcrum upon which sustainable development rests.

He disclosed this during the passing-out parade of Batch 05 (BR05) of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, (Amotekun Corps) held at the parade ground of the Ondo State House of Assembly Arcade Complex in Akure.

Aiyedatiwa cautioned that no society can prosper in an atmosphere of fear, neither can economy thrive where lives and property are unsafe.

Also he noted that no government can legitimately claim success if it fails in its primary responsibility of protecting its people.

The Governor, reminiscing about the event, remarked that the scene evoked memories of his late predecessor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, the erstwhile Amotekun 001.

The newly recruited operatives, he noted, are well-trained, disciplined and ideologically re-oriented men and women who have willingly offered themselves in service to the peace, stability and collective survival of Ondo State.

Whole congratulating them on completing what he characterised as a rigorous training programme, Aiyedatiwa observed that they arrived as civilians but were departing as guardians of the homeland, ambassadors of lawful authority and custodians of community trust.

He explained that his administration’s decision to strengthen and consistently invest in the Amotekun Corps was informed by clear-eyed realism and strategic foresight, rather than sentiment, politics or fleeting expediency.

The corps, he said, was conceived and has continued to evolve as a community-rooted, intelligence-driven, law-guided and constitutionally aligned security institution, designed to complement federal security agencies while responding swiftly and effectively to local realities without compromising the iwa-omoluabi ethos.

“The recruits were exposed to physical conditioning and endurance training; tactical field operations and patrol management; grassroots intelligence gathering and information handling; inter-agency cooperation and civil-military relations; rules of engagement and use-of-force principles; human rights, the rule of law and civic responsibility; as well as ethics, discipline and the Omoluabi values that define the people, he said.

He emphasised that the operatives must not only be physically strong but also sound in judgement, disciplined in conduct and restrained in the use of authority.

Maintaining that the strength of Amotekun lies not in brute force alone but in professional restraint, intelligence-led operations, community trust and adherence to the sanctity of the Omoluabi ethos, the Governor reminded them that they had been entrusted with the authority of the state to act in its name and under its laws.

Describing the responsibility as solemn and sacred, he charged them to discharge their duties with integrity, responsibility, strict adherence to the Constitution and unwavering respect for the rule of law, stressing that they are not above the law but agents of it.

He urged them to be guided at all times by courage tempered with compassion, firmness balanced with fairness and vigilance without lawlessness or intimidation.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the corps, the Governor said efforts would continue to enhance the welfare, capacity and operational support of Amotekun personnel through improved logistics, better equipment, strengthened intelligence coordination and continuous training.