Ondo’s N524bn 2026 Budget Key Step To Economic Advancement – Aide

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Enlightenment to the Governor of Ondo State, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, has described the newly signed ₦524 billion 2026 budget as a critical and strategic step towards economic advancement and improved welfare for residents of the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, Lawson reacted to the signing into law of the 2026 Appropriation Bill by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, noting that the budget, tagged “Budget of Economic Consolidation,” reflects the administration’s firm commitment to sustaining growth, stability and inclusive development across Ondo State.

According to him, the size and focus of the ₦524 billion budget demonstrate the resolve of the Aiyedatiwa-led administration to consolidate ongoing reforms and developmental gains while laying a stronger foundation for long-term economic prosperity.

Lawson said the 2026 budget deliberately prioritises key sectors that directly impact citizens’ lives, including infrastructure development, education, healthcare delivery, agriculture and human capital development.

He explained that increased investment in infrastructure would further open up the state for business and industrial activities, while improved funding for education and healthcare would enhance human capacity and social wellbeing.

The SSA added that the agricultural component of the budget would strengthen food security, empower farmers and create employment opportunities for youths, while sustained attention to human capital development would ensure that Ondo State remains competitive in a rapidly evolving national and global economy.

Linking the appropriation to the administration’s policy direction, Lawson said the 2026 budget is a continuation of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s vision and governance philosophy.

According to him, the budget aligns clearly with the administration’s agenda, which focuses on Opportunity, Unity, Responsibility, Economic Development, Security and Education, all aimed at improving the quality of life of residents across the state.

Lawson reaffirmed the determination of the Aiyedatiwa administration to pursue the Our Ease Agenda with renewed vigour, stressing that the 2026 budget is not merely a fiscal document but a people-centred roadmap designed to uplift communities, stimulate economic activities and enhance the overall wellbeing of Ondo State citizens.

He called on all stakeholders, including public servants, lawmakers, private sector players and the general public, to support the effective implementation of the budget to ensure that its objectives are fully realised for the benefit of the people of Ondo State.